Gurgaon-based MDI to train CRPF officers

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 18:15 IST
CRPF signs MoU with Management Development Institute Gurgaon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Central Reserve Police Force (MDI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Management Development Institute (MDI) in Delhi's neighbouring Gurgaon to conduct an executive programme in business management for its officers, the paramilitary force said on Wednesday. The unique 24-week programme is the only resettlement course specially designed by MDI for CRPF which allows the nominated officers to participate in an engaging academic rigour while interacting with the industry Leaders from Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

"This programme includes specifically selected and designed modules with an aim to impart contemporary global management practices through a pedagogy of case-study method, classroom discussions and business presentations," said the CRPF. The rigorous course curriculum brings forth the analytical and managerial skills that are a prerequisite for success in a corporate career, said the CRPF, adding, "The program will be Non-residential at the MDI Gurgaon campus with offline classes on five weekdays".

The programme is divided into three terms of eight weeks each and covers 22 courses in total. The continuous evaluation in the course will be through case studies, assignments, quizzes and end-term-examination.

Anshuman Yadav, Inspector General (Administration CRPF) on behalf of CRPF, and Rajesh Chakrabarti, Director, MDI Gurgaon and Professor Avinash Kapoor Dean, Industry Connect, MDI Gurgaon on behalf of MDI, signed the Memorandum of Understanding, in the presence of Director General CRPF, Kuldiep Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

