EU Commission still exploring Russian gas price cap, energy chief says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 14-09-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 18:16 IST
Kadri Simson Image Credit: Flickr
The European Commission still wants an EU price cap on Russian gas, but more work is needed to assess the impact of the measure, European Union energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Wednesday.

"We continue to believe that a gas price cap on Russian pipeline imports is warranted, but more work is needed to assess adverse impacts on some member states," Simson said, adding that Brussels was analysing how a broader price cap on all EU gas imports could work.

The Commission mooted a Russian gas price cap earlier this month, but EU countries rejected the idea, with some worried Moscow would retaliate by cutting off the remaining gas it still sends to Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

