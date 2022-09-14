Left Menu

France to cap power prices increase at 15% next year - Prime Minister

France to cap power prices increase at 15% next year - Prime Minister

The allowed increase of power prices for households, driven by geopolitical tensions over the Ukraine war and a lack of domestic nuclear power output, will be capped at 15said French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

