Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti visits Mizoram's 'aspirational' Mamit district

Union Minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday visited Mamit, the lone 'aspirational' district in Mizoram, and urged officials and local leaders to give their best to develop the district.

She interacted with village authorities and beneficiaries of several schemes, an official release issued by the state government said. Launched in 2018, the Aspirational Districts Programme aims at transforming quickly and effectively the 112 most under-developed districts across the country. During her interaction with officials and local people, the visiting union minister said the Centre is making all efforts to make India a self-dependent country and gives top priority to the northeast region, according to the statement issued by the state information and public relations department.

Jyoti, the union minister of state for rural development, consumer affairs, food and public distribution, arrived here on Tuesday on a three-day tour to the northeastern state. The minister said several development projects are being executed in the northeast region. The Centre has been providing jobs through the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme and took measures for upliftment and empowerment of women, she said.

Jyoti also urged the officials to properly implement central schemes to ensure that all eligible people get the benefits of the programmes.

She was accompanied by two deputy secretaries from the union consumer affairs and rural development ministries. Jyoti also visited an exhibition organised at the information and public relations department conference hall in Mamit town.

