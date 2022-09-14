Dharamshalas of SCs, Backward Classes to get 75 pc subsidy on solar energy in Haryana

The Haryana government has decided to provide 75 per cent subsidy for installation of solar power plants on the roofs of dharamshalas belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes in the state, Power Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala said on Wednesday.

''With a view to promoting solar energy as an alternative energy, the state government has decided to provide 75 per cent subsidy for installation of solar power plants on the roofs of dharamshalas belonging to Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes in Haryana.

''Similarly, 50 per cent subsidy will be given to the buildings of other social institutions for the solar plants,'' he said, according to an official statement.

The minister also said that the power department is running a campaign to prevent theft of electricity.

He said that in the year 2019-20, 1,71,688 premises were checked and 45,394 electricity theft cases were caught and a fine of Rs. 138.79 crore was imposed, out of which Rs. 92.94 crore was recovered.

Similarly, in 2020-21, 2,26,213 premises were checked and 73,524 electricity theft cases were caught and Rs. 245.71 crore fine was imposed out of which Rs. 131.7 crore was recovered.

''In the year 2021-22, 3,12,102 premises were checked and 75,839 cases of power theft were traced and a fine of Rs. 272.23 crore was imposed out of which an amount of Rs. 132.53 crore was recovered,'' he said.

