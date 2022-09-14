Left Menu

Kerala govt to set up Value Added Agriculture Mission to boost productivity, farmers' income

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:00 IST
The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to set up an ambitious mission in the agriculture sector to boost productivity and increase farmers' income.

The decision to set up the 'Value Added Agriculture Mission' was taken in a state Cabinet meeting held during the day, a statement issued from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

It said the objective behind the decision was to increase farmers' income, agricultural productivity, product storage, product prices, revenue from value addition activities and other related incomes.

The mission would comprise a governing body headed by the Chief Minister as the chairperson with the state ministers of Agriculture and Industry being vice-chairpersons, the statement said.

The state ministers of Local Self-Government, Cooperation, Finance, Water Resources, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Power and Food would be the members of the governing body, it said.

Besides that, there would be sub-working groups or resource support groups which would submit sub-action plans before the mission on issues like agro-industry and technology, knowledge sharing, capacity building, marketing and finance, it further said.

An officer from the Department of Agriculture will be appointed as the Chief Operating Officer, it added.

