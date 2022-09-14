Left Menu

US announces over $750 million in new aid to Syrian people

The United States announced Wednesday that it will provide more than USD 750 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Syrian people. Thomas-Greenfield, who visited Syrian refugees and aid deliveries across the Syria-Turkey border this summer, said the United States remains the worlds largest donor to Syria because we are committed .

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:21 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:19 IST
US announces over $750 million in new aid to Syrian people
Representative Image Image Credit: PxHere
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States announced Wednesday that it will provide more than USD 750 million in additional humanitarian funding for the Syrian people. US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the UN Security Council the new donation is in addition to the over USD 800 million in added U.S. humanitarian aid for Syria that she announced at a donor's conference in Brussels in May.

She said the new USD 756 million in assistance "will bring immediate relief to millions of refugees and displaced persons." " It will help humanitarian partners provide clean water, food, hygiene and relief supplies, shelter, protection services, and critical health and nutrition assistance, and it will include support for early recovery programs across the entire country," she said. Thomas-Greenfield, who visited Syrian refugees and aid deliveries across the Syria-Turkey border this summer, said "the United States remains the world's largest donor to Syria because we are committed …. to serving the people of the world."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan presses EU

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers China sanctions to deter Taiwan action; Taiwan pres...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one state's ban; Fight against AIDS, TB and malaria bounced back post-COVID - but not enough and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. abortion clinic moves up the street to escape one ...

 Global
3
Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

Several anti-cancer drugs, antibiotics to become more affordable

 India
4
Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid about 4.5 billion years ago

Mysterious diamonds formed after a dwarf planet collided with large asteroid...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022