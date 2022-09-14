Waste to wealth management necessary in every way: Narendra Singh Tomar

A special session on Feed, Food and Waste was held under the chairmanship of Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shri Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday, the third day of the International Dairy Federation's World Dairy Summit in Greater Noida. Shri Tomar drew the attention of the delegates from across India and abroad towards the challenges of Agriculture and Dairy sectors and spoke about working together on common issues. He said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has focussed on small things to solve the challenges, as a result of which there has been comprehensive awareness. Mainly, there is a need to work on how to ensure adequate availability of fodder and what can be done towards this objective.

Stressing on 'Waste to Wealth Management' by all means, Shri Tomar said that normally we do not dispose of the waste properly. Whether it is the crop stubble or the disposal of fruits and vegetable waste in homes, converting them into wealth is the need of the hour. There is a need to think and work on how we can use the waste in different ways, for example, take the disposal of stubble, - using the technology, the Pusa Institute has made the decomposer. This will increase the productivity of the farm, while fodder will also be available for the cattle, there is a need to work in this direction on a large scale.

Shri Tomar said that India is primarily an agricultural country, and the scope of Agriculture is incomplete without Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives sectors. In view of this, PM Modi has announced a special package of more than 1.5 lakh crore rupees for Agriculture and Allied sectors under the AatmaNirbhar Bharat campaign. There is a big contribution of women in Animal Husbandry and Milk Production sector, women empowerment is intrinsic part of their involvement in this sector. Therefore, the Prime Minister has created separate Ministries of Animal Husbandry and Cooperatives sectors and also hiked their budget. The basic spirit behind all this is to benefit the farmers. Now more and more Agri Startups are being launched.

Giving the example of the Goras area of his parliamentary constituency, the Union Agriculture Minister said that this area used to be a cluster of Gir cows. Even at present, there are about 30,000 cows, but due to lack of fodder during the summer, the cattle have to be taken away for grazing, now work has been started in this direction. There is also a need to pay attention on creating awareness about how cattle get food. He said that cow dung is also a waste. The Central Government has launched the Gobardhan scheme. Cow dung can be used as an energy resource. This will increase income, while protecting the environment from harm. Along with this, natural farming will also be encouraged. He said that people have become health conscious after Covid and are moving towards clean and hygienic food. People's attention has been drawn towards Natural Farming. The coverage of Organic Farming and Natural Farming is rising. It is in demand all over the world. Recently, India has exported agricultural products worth Rs. 3.75 lakh crore, including a large share of organic products. He said that whatever proposals will come out of this conference, the Government will proceed on it in right earnest.

(With Inputs from PIB)