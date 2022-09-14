U.N. chief spoke with Putin about grain deal on Wednesday
Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:35 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about the Black Sea grain export deal, prisoners of war and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Guterres said it was "absolutely essential" that obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizer were overcome.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Black Sea
- Antonio Guterres
- United Nations
- Ukraine
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia struggles to recruit soldiers for Ukraine: US
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 2-Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south
WRAPUP 3-Zelenskiy urges Russians to 'go home' as Ukraine presses offensive in south
Russia accuses Ukraine of fresh shelling of nuclear plant