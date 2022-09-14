Left Menu

U.N. chief spoke with Putin about grain deal on Wednesday

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 21:35 IST
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russia's Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about the Black Sea grain export deal, prisoners of war and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.

Guterres said it was "absolutely essential" that obstacles to the export of Russian fertilizer were overcome.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

