Commercial mines auction: Vedanta emerges as highest bidder for 2 coal blocks in Odisha

Vedanta Ltd has emerged as the highest bidder for two coal mines in Odisha on the second day of commercial coal mines auction.

The government put on sale 10 coal mines under the commercial coal mine auction on Tuesday and Wednesday.

''On the 2nd day of the e-auction today , two coal mines were put up for auction of which both coal mines were MMDR coal mines,'' the coal ministry said in a statement.

The blocks were auctioned under the second attempt of the fourth round of commercial coal mine auction.

Both the coal mines are fully explored and have Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) of 20 million tonnes per annum.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures had emerged as the highest bidder for a coal block in Madhya Pradesh on the first day of the auction of blocks on Tuesday.

While Madhya Bharat Minerals had emerged as the highest bidder for a coal mine in Chhattisgarh, Avassa Ferro Alloys bid the highest for a mine in Maharashtra. Gangaramchak Mining was the highest bidder for a mine in Jharkhand while Terri Mining put in the highest bid for another block in the eastern state.

Jhar Mineral Resources had emerged as the highest bidder for two mines in Odisha and Sobhagya Mercantile made the highest bid for a mine in Maharashtra.

Under the commercial coal mine auction, a total of 57 coal mines, including the above 10 coal mines, have been auctioned till date with a total cumulative peak rate capacity of 140.75 million tonnes per annum.

