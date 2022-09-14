Himachal govt to spend Rs 1,010 crore to promote crop diversification

Himachal Pradesh agriculture minister Virendra Kanwar on Wednesday said the state government will spend Rs 1,010 crore to promote crop diversification and improve the farmers' economic condition.

''Special emphasis is being laid on diversification of crops. Rs 1,010 crore will be spent under this project in the state, so that the economic condition of the farmers can be strengthened,'' Kanwar said The minister was here to lay the foundation stone of a building of the additional director of agriculture office to be constructed at a cost of Rs 247 lakh in Dharamsala. Minister said that for the welfare of farmers, the Himachal Pradesh government has started Praakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, under which more than 1.71 lakh farmers have been benefited and the government has spent Rs 58.46 crore on this scheme.

He said that under Mukhyamantri Krishi Utpadan Sanrakshan Yojna, a provision of subsidy has been made for fencing of fields, anti hail nets and poly sheets. Subsidy is also being given for horticulture development through the implementation of Integrated Horticulture Mission Kanwar said that the government has promoted asafoetida cultivation in Kullu and Mandi and saffron cultivation in Lahaul. Also, the environment of Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts has been found suitable for cultivation of cinnamon and a target has been set to plant 10 lakh cinnamon saplings in this area. ''For this, an MoU is being signed with IHBT Palampur under which 40,000 cinnamon saplings will be given to the farmers every year,'' he said.

