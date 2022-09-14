Sahyadri Farms reaps Rs 310 cr funding from clutch of European investors

Sahyadri Farms Post Harvest Care on Wednesday said it has received a Rs 310 crore funding from a group of impact-focused investors from Europe.

The investors include Incofin, Korys, FMO and Proparco, as per a statement, which said that they see the company as well-placed to help farmers run their businesses in a more profitable and sustainable way.

The company, which has its roots in a group of 10 farmers coming together to collectively produce and export fresh grapes to Europe in 2010, said it will deploy the fresh funding for expanding processing capacity for fruits and vegetables-based products, set up a biomass plant to generate electricity from process waste and enhance its infrastructure like packhouses.

It is servicing over 18,000 farmers, covering more than 31,000 acres and nine crops, the statement said.

''The idea of Sahyadri Farms is to unite farmers and make them think like professional entrepreneurs. We are building a sustainable, scalable, and profitable organization for all our stakeholders by making farming profitable and viable activity for each small and marginal farmer,'' its founding farmer and managing director Vilas Shinde said.

