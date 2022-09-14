Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Project has brought about employment, prosperity, connectivity for the people

The USBRL (Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla Rail Link) is a National project undertaken by the Indian Railways for the construction of a broad-gauge railway line through the Himalayas, with the aim of connecting the Kashmir region with the rest of the country, said a press release by Ministry of Railways. The all-weather, comfortable, convenient and cost-effective mass transportation system will be the catalyst for the overall development of the northernmost alpine region of the country, added the press release.

As per the statement, the construction of the first three phases of the project has been completed. The line is in operational use for running trains between Baramulla-Banihal in the Kashmir valley and Jammu-Udhampur-Katra in Jammu region. Work on the intervening 111 Km section Katra-Banihal, the most arduous and treacherous portion due to its geology and extensive riverine system replete with deep gorges, is ongoing, added the statement.

There are several iconic bridges and tunnels coming up in this section. Most of the rail track is slated to be in tunnels or bridges in this section. The project has brought employment, prosperity and connectivity to the people. The backward districts of Reasi and Ramban have especially benefitted from the project. Hinterlands hitherto inaccessible now have road connectivity.

Medical, Educational, Market and Business activities have become easily reachable to the people. The construction cost of the 111Km Katra-Banihal section so far has been Rs 30,672.34 Crore. The Budget allocation to the Project has increased manifolds since 2014, enabling speedy construction activity. (ANI)

