Putin tells U.N. chief he welcomes cooperation with IAEA over Zaporizhzhia plant - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-09-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 22:51 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday that he welcomed "constructive" cooperation with the IAEA nuclear watchdog following its visit to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, the Kremlin said.

The Kremlin also said in its readout of the phone call that Putin and Guterres discussed a deal on exports of Ukrainian grain from its Black Sea ports as well as exports of Russian food and fertilizers.

