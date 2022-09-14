Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, other leaders to attend LEADS 2022

Left Menu

Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday, announced that LEADS (Leadership, Excellence, Adaptability, Diversity, Sustainability) 2022 will be organized on 20-21 September, in New Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File/Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) on Tuesday, announced that LEADS (Leadership, Excellence, Adaptability, Diversity, Sustainability) 2022 will be organized on 20-21 September, in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, and Former Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy will be attending the event, here in the national capital.

As per the release, LEADS 2022 has been curated as a strategic platform to 'reimagine the world' for global economic prosperity in this age of disruption. It will be a confluence of global business leaders, influencers, and opinion shapers across the spectrum of the world economy. This is the third edition of LEADS and it will have over 250 participants from around 50 countries. As per the release, LEADS 2022 will witness many global corporate leaders and 36 opinion shapers who wil be exchanging their ideas conferring on the 11 themes of manufacturing; food for all; innovation; mobility; digitalization; financing; healthcare; travel & tourism; environment; global supply chains.

Several corporates like Hindustan Unilever; Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys; State Bank of India; Jindal Steel and Power; Maruti Suzuki; Mahindra and Mahindra; Apollo Hospitals; Panasonic India; Azure Power; Trigyn Technologies are partners in the event, the release further stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

