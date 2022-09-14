Left Menu

U.N. chief spoke with Putin, pushes Russian fertilizer exports

"To remove the obstacles that still exist in relation to the export of Russian fertilizers is absolutely essential," Guterres told reporters shortly after speaking to Putin. Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer shipments is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments.

Reuters | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:11 IST
U.N. chief spoke with Putin, pushes Russian fertilizer exports
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday about Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports and that he was hopeful a U.N.-brokered deal would be maintained and expanded to include Russian ammonia. "To remove the obstacles that still exist in relation to the export of Russian fertilizers is absolutely essential," Guterres told reporters shortly after speaking to Putin.

Facilitating Russia's food and fertilizer shipments is a central aspect of a package deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 that also restarted Ukraine's Black Sea grain and fertilizer shipments. Russia has recently criticized the deal, complaining that its exports were still hindered. The deal included ammonia - a key ingredient in nitrate fertilizer. A pipeline transporting ammonia from Russia's Volga region to Ukraine's Black Sea port of Pivdennyi (Yuzhny) was shut down when Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The United Nations is now trying to broker a resumption of those ammonia exports. "There are ... talks in relation to the possibility of Russian ammonia exports through the Black Sea," said Guterres, adding that there was a "dramatic situation" in the world fertilizer market.

"We are risking to have fertilizer market crunch," he said. "We have news from different parts of the world where the areas cultivated are much smaller than in the previous cycle, which means that we risk to have in 2022 real lack of food." He said there had been some exports of Russian food and fertilizers from Russian ports but they were "much lower than what is desirable and what will be needed."

The United States and others have stressed that Russian food and fertilizer is not subject to sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of its neighbor, but Russia has asserted there has been a chilling effect on its exports. The United States said last week it is working with the United Nations to address any Russian complaints.

Despite the success so far of the food and fertilizer export deal, Guterres said that an end to the war was "still far away." "I believe that peace is essential - peace in line with the U.N. Charter and international law. But I would be lying if I would say that I hope that it will happen soon," Guterres said.

Guterres said he also spoke with Putin about prisoners of war, a U.N. fact-finding mission into a July attack in the front-line Ukranian town of Olenivka that killed prisoners held by Moscow-backed separatists, and the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine. He said there would be no obstacles from Russia on the fact-finding mission making its way to Olenivka,

A U.N. human rights mission in Ukraine said last week that Russia is not allowing access to prisoners of war and that the United Nations had evidence that some had been subjected to torture and ill-treatment which could amount to war crimes. "I strongly hope that all prisoners of war from both sides will be exchanged," Guterres said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022