Puducherry: Man dumbfounded on receiving inflated power bill, officials cite 'human error'

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:16 IST
A TV mechanic in Muthialpet here was shell-shocked on Wednesday when he found that his monthly power bill quoted a whopping Rs 12.34 lakh.

The mechanic, who ekes out his living by working as a security guard during nights in an apartment complex, rushed to the Electricity Department to seek relief as he would normally receive bills not amounting for more than Rs 800 a month.

An official of the Electricity Department told PTI that 'due to a human error and by mistake' an addition of 'zero' at the end of total units consumed resulted in the tariff being quoted at Rs 12.34 lakh.

Instead of 21,115 units, the bill quoted the units consumed as 2,11,150 units by addition of a 'zero' at the end and projected the tariff at Rs 12.34 lakh, the official said.

''We will definitely rectify the error and serve a fresh bill to the consumer as sometimes such human errors happen and they need not be made an issue,'' the official added.

