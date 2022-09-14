NIA special court convicts terrorist in ISIS Wandoor Case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed on Wednesday said that an ISIS terrorist named Shaibu Nihar, alias, Abu Mariyam was convicted by the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam in the ISIS Wandoor Case of Kerala. As per the press release, Shaibu was convicted under sections 120(B) and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was also convicted separately under sections 125 of IPC and sections 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

The case was initially registered by Kerala Police on November 6, 2017, in Malappuram district against eight accused persons, under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case was re-registered by NIA on June 1, 2018, pertaining to the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS.

It was established after the investigations that accused Shaibu Nihar had raised funds to further the activities of ISIS. He had also provided the same to the co-accused for their intended travel to Syria. Shaibu was arrested on April 9, 2019, at Calicut International Airport, Kerala on his arrival from Doha, Qatar.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on September 19, 2022, the release stated. (ANI)

