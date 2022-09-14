Left Menu

NIA special court convicts terrorist in ISIS Wandoor Case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed on Wednesday said that an ISIS terrorist named Shaibu Nihar, alias, Abu Mariyam was convicted by the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam in the ISIS Wandoor Case of Kerala.

ANI | Ernakulum (Kerala) | Updated: 14-09-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 14-09-2022 23:35 IST
NIA special court convicts terrorist in ISIS Wandoor Case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed on Wednesday said that an ISIS terrorist named Shaibu Nihar, alias, Abu Mariyam was convicted by the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam in the ISIS Wandoor Case of Kerala. As per the press release, Shaibu was convicted under sections 120(B) and 125 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 38, 39 and 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was also convicted separately under sections 125 of IPC and sections 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA.

The case was initially registered by Kerala Police on November 6, 2017, in Malappuram district against eight accused persons, under sections 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The case was re-registered by NIA on June 1, 2018, pertaining to the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS.

It was established after the investigations that accused Shaibu Nihar had raised funds to further the activities of ISIS. He had also provided the same to the co-accused for their intended travel to Syria. Shaibu was arrested on April 9, 2019, at Calicut International Airport, Kerala on his arrival from Doha, Qatar.

The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on September 19, 2022, the release stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Bayern; Tennis-Spain skipper Bruguera hopes Alcaraz ready for Davis Cup duty and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Xavi angry after 'dominant' Barcelona lose at Ba...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022