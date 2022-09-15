Left Menu

Two-thirds of IAEA board backs Western statement pressuring Iran

Two-thirds of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors endorsed a non-binding statement by the United States, Britain, France and Germany on Wednesday pressing Iran to explain why uranium traces were found at three undeclared sites.

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 15-09-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 00:59 IST
Two-thirds of IAEA board backs Western statement pressuring Iran
  • Country:
  • Austria

Two-thirds of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors endorsed a non-binding statement by the United States, Britain, France and Germany on Wednesday pressing Iran to explain why uranium traces were found at three undeclared sites. At its last quarterly meeting in June the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors passed a resolution expressing "profound concern" that the traces remain unexplained due to insufficient cooperation by Iran, and calling on Tehran to engage with the watchdog "without delay".

The Vienna-based IAEA says there has been no progress and no engagement by Iran since then. Rather than pass a new resolution at this week's board meeting, the four countries behind June's resolution - the United States, Britain, France and Germany - issued a joint statement reaffirming support for that text and sought to get as many other countries as they could to sign up it.

"We call upon Iran to act immediately to fulfil its legal obligations and, without delay, take up the (IAEA) Director General's offer of further engagement to clarify and resolve all outstanding safeguards issues," the joint statement presented by Germany to the board said. A list of countries provided by Germany showed that 23 countries on the board supported it. The 12 that did not included Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Egypt, South Africa, India, Pakistan, Malaysia, Senegal and Vietnam.

That is fewer supporters than the 30 countries that voted in favour of the June resolution, which only Russia and China opposed. Those two did not back Wednesday's joint statement, either. India and Pakistan abstained in June. Libya went from abstaining on the resolution to supporting the joint statement. A resolution passed by the Board of Governors carries the weight of a formal decision by the IAEA's top policy-making body that meets more than once a year. Countries banding together to issue a statement without submitting and passing a resolution are merely expressing an opinion.

The issue of the unexplained uranium particles has become an obstacle in wider talks to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers since Tehran is now seeking a closure of the IAEA's investigation as part of those negotiations, Western powers say. This has jeopardised the talks to revive the now badly eroded deal that restricted Iran's nuclear activities in exchange for relief from Western sanctions, the three European powers said on Saturday, venting their frustration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022