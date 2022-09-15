Left Menu

AIG unit CoreBridge raises $1.7 bln in year's largest IPO

AIG Inc's life insurance and retirement division CoreBridge Financial Inc raised $1.7 billion on Wednesday in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) so far this year, braving market volatility and ending a seven-month lull in major listings.

AIG said it sold 80 million CoreBridge shares at $21 per share, which was at the lower end of their indicated target range of $21 to $24 per share. The IPO values CoreBridge at $13.6 billion.

