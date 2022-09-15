Dead fish found floating in Bengaluru's Haralur Lake

A large number of dead fish were found floating in Haralur Lake in the Bellandur area of Bengaluru on Wednesday due to toxic sewage water overflowing into the lake. Three to four tonnes of fish have been reported dead in the past 3-4 days.

Talking about the incident, Lake volunteer Amardeep Adiga said, "Unfortunately, the drain which should carry rainwater is carrying toxic sewage water due to which 3-4 tonnes of fish have died in the past 3-4 days. A large section of the stormwater drain network carries sewage and this water flows into the lakes. With the entry of sewage, froth is formed in the lakes and fish die owing to lack of oxygen" Adiga further said that they have complained many times to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about the same, but no action has been taken yet.

"We have informed multiple times BPMC regarding the issue of sewage water, and plastic wastages as they also immerged with lake water. They said that action will be taken but as of now nothing has been done," he said. As per the lake volunteer, the government officials have announced multiple projects but none has been completed as of now and most of the projects are at the initial stage.

The monitoring mechanism of lake inlets and other streams for pollutants is poor. There is only a barricade which just holds the water for some time but at the end of the day, it overflows. There is no proper system for filtering," Adiga added. (ANI)

