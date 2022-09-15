Left Menu

Gujarat all set for Garba on this Navaratri after two years of pandemic

Navratri, which is celebrated with huge pomp and show in Gujarat, is around the corner and people are very excited this year as their favourite festival will finally be celebrated after two years owing to COVID-19 and lock down across the country.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 15-09-2022 08:16 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 08:16 IST
Gujarat all set for Garba on this Navaratri after two years of pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Navratri, which is celebrated with huge pomp and show in Gujarat, is around the corner and people are very excited this year as their favourite festival will finally be celebrated after two years owing to COVID-19 and lock down across the country. The Garba classes are seeing huge crowds as everyone wants to enjoy the festival to the fullest and show their dance moves during Navratri.

Vandana Trivedi, owner of Raas Garba classes in Gandhinagar while speaking to ANI said that this year due to the excitement among the people, they had to start our classes from the month of June and the number of students has doubled this time. "There is no age bar amongst the people who want to learn new steps of Garba, Dodhiya and new styles. This time we have many Garba enthusiasts who are above the age of 50 years who have enrolled in our classes," she added.

Mukesha, a 54-year-old Garba enthusiast who is learning the new techniques at the classes said, "We generally used to play regular Garba in our society, but this year we will be enjoying Navratri after 2 years and hence I along with my society friends decided to make the most of it and we have learned various new steps as well as Kutchchi garba." Shardiya Navratri begins from the first date of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month, in which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped for nine days and it is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Garba is performed generally around the idol of Goddess Durga.

Ashish Parmar, a garba trainer said that they have been thinking of new steps for the last two years and it is now time to teach the same to the garba enthusiasts who are eager to learn something new. The festival of Navratri starts from 26th September this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022