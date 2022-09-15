Illegal liquor worth Rs 5.47 cr destroyed in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Police on Wednesday seized and destroyed 2.43 lakh liquor bottles illegally transported from Telangana. According to Police, the bottles carried liquor worth Rs 5.47 crore. The liquor bottles were destroyed at Nandigama in the NTR district. The liquor bottles were destroyed in the presence of senior police officials.

"Liquor bottles were transported illegally from Telangana. So far we have destroyed 2,000 litres of illicit liquor and filed 226 cases," said Kanthi Rana Tata, Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada. On the order of the state government, Andhra Pradesh Police have been conducting surprise raids at the check posts on city outskirts. The move was taken following the reports of illegal liquor transportation from other states to Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier this year, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized 66,000 bottles of liquor worth about Rs 2 crores from Kurnool. SEB advised the police to keep a close watch on those involved in illegal transport and sale of liquor across the country.

Last June, Andhra Pradesh Police destroyed 33,934 illegal liquor bottles worth Rs 80 lakh in the Eluru district. Rahul Dev, Superintendant of Police (SP), Eluru, said, "In Andhra Pradesh, we have taken action on illegal liquor coming from outside the state. We have been taking action for the last two years. We have been conducting raids on border check posts. Whenever we received information regarding illegal liquor, we have taken action on it." (ANI)

