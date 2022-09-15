Auckland City Mission's new home 'HomeGround' open

After 10 years' hard mahi, HomeGround - Auckland City Mission's new home – is now officially open.

"It's extremely satisfying to see our commitment to providing a safety net for people who need housing and additional support services come together in a place like HomeGround, to create a better future for residents," Megan Woods said.

"Housing for people on the public housing register and for people experiencing homelessness continues to be a priority of this Government. We want HomeGround to be a place of dignity, a place to come together, and a place to call home.

"The complex is based on an international model of integrated support services. There's a 25-unit detox facility, a large medical centre and facilities to provide crisis care, social support, food and counselling, to help residents thrive. It's about creating opportunity and potential," Megan Woods said.

"People going through medical or social detox at HomeGround, have easy access to the on-site health centre and pharmacy, as well as other support services. It is a great example of the Government's commitment to addressing homelessness and the drivers of homelessness. It shows that results can be achieved when iwi, housing providers, local and central government work together," Marama Davidson said.

Although HomeGround opened for service in February, COVID-19 restrictions delayed the official opening until now.

