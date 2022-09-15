Left Menu

France respects India keeping Russia ties, foreign minister says

Russia is India's biggest foreign supplier of defence hardware, and India's imports of Russian crude oil and coal have soared since the war. "We know the differences in our relations vis-a-vis Russia," Catherine Colonna said in an interview, during which she was asked about India's oil trade and overall ties with Russia. "We know the history" of India's past and present relations with Russia, Colonna said.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2022 11:13 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 11:12 IST
France respects India keeping Russia ties, foreign minister says
Catherine Colonna Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

France is aware of and respects India's energy and other relations with Russia, its foreign minister told the India Today news channel on Thursday during a visit to the country. India has not condemned Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, instead calling for negotiations and peace. Russia is India's biggest foreign supplier of defence hardware, and India's imports of Russian crude oil and coal have soared since the war.

"We know the differences in our relations vis-a-vis Russia," Catherine Colonna said in an interview, during which she was asked about India's oil trade and overall ties with Russia. "We know the history" of India's past and present relations with Russia, Colonna said. "We do respect your country's decision to keep going with some relations."

India has seen a flurry of visits from Western diplomats and other officials in recent weeks, as they seek to widen support for a plan of the G7 group of rich countries including France to cap the price of Russian oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland on Sept 13; Cholera outbreak in Syria poses serious threat - U.N. and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 1,062 new coronavirus cases in mainland o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022