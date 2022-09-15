Shell names insider Wael Sawan as new CEO

Shell on Thursday named Wael Sawan, its head of integrated gas and renewables division, as the group's chief executive officer to replace Ben van Beurden, who will be stepping down at the end of this year.

Wael's appointment is effective Jan. 1, Shell said, while Ben van Beurden will continue to work as an adviser to the board until June-end after which he will leave the group. Reuters had reported earlier this month that Shell had shortlisted four candidates, including Sawan, to succeed Ben van Beurden who is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm of the giant energy firm.

