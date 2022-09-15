Left Menu

Poland against EU-wide tax on energy firms, climate minister says

but we do not agree to introducing such a solution at a European level," Moskwa told private station Radio Zet. Moskwa said such a decision would have to be taken unanimously as it refers to taxes and that an EU-wide solution would be impractical due to differences between particular countries' energy systems. "We will be against it ...

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-09-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:45 IST
Poland against EU-wide tax on energy firms, climate minister says
Anna Moskwa Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Poland is against introducing an EU-wide windfall tax on energy companies but may introduce a similar solution independently, Polish Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said on Thursday. The European Union's executive on Wednesday outlined plans to raise more than $140 billion from energy firms to help shield households and businesses from soaring prices that threaten economic recession and insolvencies.

"We are considering such an idea on a country level ... but we do not agree to introducing such a solution at a European level," Moskwa told private station Radio Zet. Moskwa said such a decision would have to be taken unanimously as it refers to taxes and that an EU-wide solution would be impractical due to differences between particular countries' energy systems.

"We will be against it ... we filed an official motion for (voting) unanimity, different countries have different approaches here. Many countries do not agree to such solutions," Moskwa said.

