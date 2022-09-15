Left Menu

Shell names renewables boss Sawan as CEO to lead green push

Analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note on Thursday Sawan is well known to investors, and they expect his appointment to have a limited impact on Shell's strategy. In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in energy demand in early 2020, Shell cut its dividend, the world's largest at the time at around $15 billion, for the first time since World War Two. Sawan's appointment is effective Jan. 1, Shell said, while 64-year-old Dutchman van Beurden will continue to work as an adviser to the board until June 30.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 12:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 12:50 IST
Shell names renewables boss Sawan as CEO to lead green push
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@Shell)

Shell named Wael Sawan, the head of its renewables and gas business, as its new CEO on Thursday to replace Ben van Beurden, who is stepping down at the end of the year after nearly a decade in the role.

Sawan, 48, a Canadian national and former head of Shell's oil and gas production business, was seen as the front-runner to succeed van Beurden, Reuters had reported earlier this month. After initially resisting calls to finalise firm greenhouse emission reduction targets, Shell has since 2017 gradually set more ambitious goals to tackle global warming, facing pressure from environmental activists. It is now aiming to reduce emissions to net zero by 2050 with several short and medium-term targets.

"We will be disciplined and value focused," Sawan said in a statement. Analysts at Credit Suisse said in a note on Thursday Sawan is well known to investors, and they expect his appointment to have a limited impact on Shell's strategy.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the collapse in energy demand in early 2020, Shell cut its dividend, the world's largest at the time at around $15 billion, for the first time since World War Two. Sawan's appointment is effective Jan. 1, Shell said, while 64-year-old Dutchman van Beurden will continue to work as an adviser to the board until June 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022