Yamal-Europe eastward gas flows fall, flows via Ukraine steady

Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Thursday, operator data showed, while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained shut and flows from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained steady.

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eastbound natural gas flows through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Poland from Germany fell on Thursday, operator data showed, while the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany remained shut and flows from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained steady. Exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border stood at 1,300,059 kWh/h at 0900 CET, down from 1,844,955 kWh/h at midnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

The drop in flows was in line with nominations, or requests for gas. Nominations for Russian gas into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point stood at 36.8 million cubic metres (mcm) on Thursday, unchanged from the previous day, Ukrainian transmission system data showed.

Russia's Gazprom said on Thursday that it will ship 42.4 million cubic metres of natural gas to Europe via Ukraine, a volume unchanged from Wednesday. Flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, remain at zero.

Russia halted flows through Nord Stream on Aug. 31 for what was supposed to be three days of maintenance but the pipeline has not reopened, with Moscow blaming Western sanctions and technical issues for supply disruptions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

