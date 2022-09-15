Left Menu

No competition concerns on LNG cooperation by major German gas firms - cartel office

Germany's cartel office said on Thursday that it did not have any competition concerns regarding planned cooperation by major gas importers and wholesalers Uniper, RWE and EnBW on liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. The envisaged operator model is initially limited until March 31, 2024, which was welcomed by the office.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:50 IST
No competition concerns on LNG cooperation by major German gas firms - cartel office
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's cartel office said on Thursday that it did not have any competition concerns regarding planned cooperation by major gas importers and wholesalers Uniper, RWE and EnBW on liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals. "In normal times, cooperation between these three very important gas importers and wholesalers and, above all, the exclusive use of import capacities at the terminals would possibly have to be evaluated more critically," said office president Andreas Mundt.

The three firms signed an agreement with the economy ministry in August for the construction and operation of floating LNG terminals in Brunsbuettel and Wilhelmshaven. The envisaged operator model is initially limited until March 31, 2024, which was welcomed by the office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022