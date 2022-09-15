ADVISORY-Alert on Swedish central bank is withdrawn

An alert citing the Swedish central bank was inadvertently published in a chain of alerts about retailer H&M. The alert is withdrawn and no replacement alert is planned. STORY_NUMBER:

STORY_DATE: 15/09/2022 STORY_TIME: 09:20:53

Also Read: Swedish government under fire for bargaining with Turkey over NATO bid

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)