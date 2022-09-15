Left Menu

LVMH to turn off store lights at night, starting in France

Companies that keep their stores' lights on at night have received a lot of criticism in France over the past weeks, amid calls for businesses to do more to fight climate change. LVMH, the world's largest high end goods conglomerate, which operates 522 stores and 110 production sites in France, said it would turn off the lights at stores between 10 pm and 7 am, while its offices would go dark at 9 pm.

Updated: 15-09-2022 14:35 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 14:35 IST
LVMH plans to turn off its stores' lights at night, starting in France in October, with plans to deploy the energy-saving measure in other parts of the world at a later stage, the luxury giant said on Thursday. Companies that keep their stores' lights on at night have received a lot of criticism in France over the past weeks, amid calls for businesses to do more to fight climate change.

LVMH, the world's largest high end goods conglomerate, which operates 522 stores and 110 production sites in France, said it would turn off the lights at stores between 10 pm and 7 am, while its offices would go dark at 9 pm. It will also lower temperature settings at industrial sites by 1 degree celsius in winter and raise them by 1 degree in summer, it said.

