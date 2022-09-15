Kartavya Path showcases India's cultural heritage with string of artists

Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has begun to offer a bouquet of entertainment cum infotainment programmes with a mesmerizing blend of music, dance, street plays, skits and exhibitions for a whole month. The Ministry said the artists of its Song and Drama Division (S&DD) are dazzling the visitors with their celebration of the inauguration of Kartavya Path and unveiling of the statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

The events, that take place on Step Plaza open-air stage can be attended free of cost by people of all ages after sunset every day and the celebration goes on till 8 PM. On weekends, the ambience is enhanced with a special cultural fare which reflects India's rich cultural heritage mixed with a flavour of modern improvisations.

An immaculate mix of information dissemination with entertainment, the event aims to convey citizen-centric messages on various developmental initiatives by the government along with cultural performances. CBC is also organizing special programmes to mark important events like the Raktadan Amrit Mahotsav (blood donation drive) which is to be observed on September 17, said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The cultural evenings are enriched by the performance comprising folk arts from various states that symbolize the cultural heritage of the country. Classical dance forms like Kathak, Oddissi etc are being performed to provide a diverse and enchanting experience to the audience. Both classical and semi-classical instrumental music performances are also added for the audience visiting India Gate canopy. The programmes are spreading the message of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' through patriotic songs and cultural programmes on the freedom movement.

Songs on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose are the mainstay at these events to mark the unveiling of the grand statue of Netaji at India Gate. As a tribute to the brave national hero, each performance ends with the song "kadam kadam badhaye ja", the marching song of Bose's Indian National Amy. Lined up for the rest of the month are skits, street plays, dance dramas etc on Netaji's life and ideals. Special performances are waiting to be unveiled as part of this year's Gandhi Jayanti celebrations.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the citizens to visit the revamped Kartavya Path at the India Gate in the national capital, stating that the "India of the future" can be seen in its development.

The Prime Minister also urged the people to capture pictures and selfies along with their families on Kartavya Path and share them on social media. Addressing the event on the occasion of the inauguration of the Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, PM Modi said, "I appeal to every citizen of the country, I invite all of you, to come and see this newly constructed Kartavya Path. In its development, you will see the India of the future. The energy here will give you a new vision for our vast nation, a new belief." (ANI)

