Left Menu

Oil minister hints at reviving mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:28 IST
Oil minister hints at reviving mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday hinted at reviving the stalled mega West Coast refinery project in Maharashtra.

Addressing an industry event here, the minister said no concrete proposal has been come to him yet from the state or from investors.

''We have sent feelers to all and the response so far has been good. The 60 million tonne per annum project can come up anywhere in Maharashtra or any other west coast state or even in a southern state and it need not be in Ratnagiri alone,'' Puri told reporters later.

''We are also thinking of splitting the project to two or more locations but it would be best if the over Rs 3 lakh crore project can come up at a single location as originally planned,'' the minister said.

The project was put on the back burner amid opposition from locals.

The world's largest oil company Aramco of Saudi Arabia and UAE's Adnoc were keen to pick up considerable minority stakes in the project that was jointly floated by the three national oil companies -- Indian Oil, BPCL and HPCL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Half a million Somali children face hunger in world's worst famine this century and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022