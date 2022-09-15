Garuda Aerospace successfully maps 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace on Thursday said it has successfully mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh aimed at empowering land-owners and farmers with accurate digital land certificates.

Garuda Aerospace in a statement here said it deployed 15 fixed-wing drones for the purpose of mapping at the speed of 8-10 square kms per hour.

The city-based company had won the order from the Survey of India, in September 2021 under the Svamitva Scheme.

Through the scheme, Garuda Aerospace aims to be a significant contributor in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of digitizing land records and eliminating disputes associated with misuse of land or property.

Of the total 1.40 lakh villages, Garuda Aerospace has successfully mapped 7,000 villages (in Uttar Pradesh), the highest number of villages mapped by any drone company, the company claimed in the statement.

''We at Garuda Aerospace are extremely proud as we got a chance to fulfil the government's dream to provide landowners their rights and also map and digitise land records. we have completed over 7,000 villages in UP in the last one year and hope to deploy drones and target a few more villages in the next couple of months,'' Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

''We hope that we are able to empower the farming community, will continue to deploy our drone for the purpose of mapping..'' he said.

