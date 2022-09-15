Left Menu

Garuda Aerospace successfully maps 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 15:35 IST
Garuda Aerospace successfully maps 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Drone start-up Garuda Aerospace on Thursday said it has successfully mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh aimed at empowering land-owners and farmers with accurate digital land certificates.

Garuda Aerospace in a statement here said it deployed 15 fixed-wing drones for the purpose of mapping at the speed of 8-10 square kms per hour.

The city-based company had won the order from the Survey of India, in September 2021 under the Svamitva Scheme.

Through the scheme, Garuda Aerospace aims to be a significant contributor in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of digitizing land records and eliminating disputes associated with misuse of land or property.

Of the total 1.40 lakh villages, Garuda Aerospace has successfully mapped 7,000 villages (in Uttar Pradesh), the highest number of villages mapped by any drone company, the company claimed in the statement.

''We at Garuda Aerospace are extremely proud as we got a chance to fulfil the government's dream to provide landowners their rights and also map and digitise land records. we have completed over 7,000 villages in UP in the last one year and hope to deploy drones and target a few more villages in the next couple of months,'' Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.

''We hope that we are able to empower the farming community, will continue to deploy our drone for the purpose of mapping..'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen's last journey from palace; Guests call out burkini ban at Tunisian hotels as discriminatory and more

World News Summary Roundup: King Charles and sons to follow coffin for queen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022