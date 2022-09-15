Putin says pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, part of infrastructure in place
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that pipeline gas supplies to Pakistan are possible, and that part of the necessary infrastructure is already in place, Russian state-owned new agency RIA reported.
President Putin and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met today on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Samarkand, in Uzbekistan.
