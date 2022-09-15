ARECA PRICES
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:07 IST
- Country:
- India
Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices.
Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 55500 model Rs 53000.
New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 47000 model Rs 45000.
Koka : Rs 24000 to Rs 28500 model Rs 26000.
Coconut (per thousand): 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement