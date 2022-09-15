ARECA PRICES

Following are Thursday's Areca and Coconut prices.

Areca (per QTL) Old Supari : Rs 52500 to Rs 55500 model Rs 53000.

New Supari : Rs 40000 to Rs 47000 model Rs 45000.

Koka : Rs 24000 to Rs 28500 model Rs 26000.

Coconut (per thousand): 1st quality : Rs 16000 to Rs 20000 model Rs 19000 2nd quality : Rs 12000 to Rs 15000 model Rs 13000.

