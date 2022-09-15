Russia's Gazprom says non-CIS gas exports, output down this year

Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday that its natural gas exports to non-CIS countries were down 38.8% to 84.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) from Jan. 1 to Sept. 15 compared with the same period last year.

It also said its gas output for the period declined by 15.9% year on year to 300.8 bcm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)