Russia's Gazprom says non-CIS gas exports, output down this year
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-09-2022 16:24 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 16:11 IST
Russia's Gazprom said in a statement on Thursday that its natural gas exports to non-CIS countries were down 38.8% to 84.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) from Jan. 1 to Sept. 15 compared with the same period last year.
It also said its gas output for the period declined by 15.9% year on year to 300.8 bcm.
