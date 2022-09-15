Commercial operations at NTPC's 20 MW Auraiya solar plant to commence from midnight

The country's largest power producer NTPC on Thursday said commercial operations at its 20 MW Auraiya Floating Solar PV project in Uttar Pradesh will commence from midnight.

The plant is located at Auraiya, about 180 kilometres from Lucknow.

''Consequent upon successful commissioning, entire capacity of 20 MW Auraiya Floating Solar PV project at Auraiya, UP, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hours of 16.09.2022,'' NTPC said in a regulatory filing.

With this project, the company's standalone installed and commercial capacity will become 57,489 MW while the group's installed and commercial capacity will increase to 70,084 MW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)