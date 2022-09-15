Germany's Habeck: no immediate comment on Schwedt refinery nationalisation
- Germany
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck declined to comment on Thursday on a report by Der Spiegel magazine that the government is looking at bringing the PCK Schwedt refinery, partially owned by Russian energy firm Rosneft, under state control. "Allow me not to comment on that," Habeck told a news conference when asked about the Spiegel report that the government could hold a news conference on Friday on its plans for the refinery.
"You know that we have been working on the Schwedt issue for a long time and this work will lead to results. When they are available, I will be in contact."
