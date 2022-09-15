Left Menu

Putin says Beijing-Moscow tandem plays 'key role' in global stability -TASS

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2022 18:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 18:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the "Moscow-Beijing tandem" plays "a key role" in ensuring global and regional stability, Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Speaking at a trilateral meeting with the Chinese and Mongolian leaders on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, TASS cited Putin as saying that the three countries shared positions on most issues, and that it was important to increase the use of national currencies in settlements.

