Russia's Putin: Russia welcomes energy cooperation with China and Mongolia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia welcomes energy cooperation with China and Mongolia.
President Putin was speaking at a trilateral meeting with the leaders of China and Mongolia at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Uzbekistan.
