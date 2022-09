Mongolian President Khurelsukh says he supports Russia-China oil and gas piplines through Mongolia

Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh said on Thursday that he supports the construction of oil and gas pipelines from Russia to China via Mongolia.

Speaking via translator at a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Uzbek city of Uzbekistan, Khurelsukh backed the proposal, which Russia's Putin earlier this month said was being discussed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)