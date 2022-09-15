Polish PM says government offices must cut power use by 10%

Poland's government offices must reduce power use by 10%, while the administration will earmark 5-6 billion zlotys ($2.33 billion) to support energy intensive companies, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Morawiecki also said power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year would be frozen in 2023. In addition, a 10% cut in electricity use will be rewarded with a 10% price cut as an incentive to save energy. ($1 = 4.7269 zlotys)

