Polish PM says government offices must cut power use by 10%
Poland's government offices must reduce power use by 10%, while the administration will earmark 5-6 billion zlotys ($2.33 billion) to support energy intensive companies, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. Morawiecki also said power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year would be frozen in 2023.
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-09-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 19:31 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Poland's government offices must reduce power use by 10%, while the administration will earmark 5-6 billion zlotys ($2.33 billion) to support energy intensive companies, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
Morawiecki also said power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year would be frozen in 2023. In addition, a 10% cut in electricity use will be rewarded with a 10% price cut as an incentive to save energy. ($1 = 4.7269 zlotys)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Poland
Advertisement