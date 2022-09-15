Left Menu

Polish PM says government offices must cut power use by 10%

Poland's government offices must reduce power use by 10%, while the administration will earmark 5-6 billion zlotys ($2.33 billion) to support energy intensive companies, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. Morawiecki also said power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year would be frozen in 2023.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-09-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 19:31 IST
Polish PM says government offices must cut power use by 10%
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's government offices must reduce power use by 10%, while the administration will earmark 5-6 billion zlotys ($2.33 billion) to support energy intensive companies, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

Morawiecki also said power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year would be frozen in 2023. In addition, a 10% cut in electricity use will be rewarded with a 10% price cut as an incentive to save energy. ($1 = 4.7269 zlotys)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 million light-years away

Just released: NASA's Hubble snaps this spectacular spiral galaxy about 180 ...

 Global
2
OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to support 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 update brings September security patch; adds Jio to suppor...

 India
3
Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

Kohinoor Group sign up with CBRE

 India
4
Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

Future Enterprises Q4 net loss widens to Rs 2,296 crore, revenue dips 13 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022