Curbing Polish power prices will cost over 30 bln zloty, says PM
Measures aimed at curbing Polish energy prices will cost over 30 billion zlotys ($6.36 billion), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. In 2023 Poland will freeze power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year, while a 10% cut in electricity use will be rewarded with a 10% price cut.
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-09-2022 19:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 19:54 IST
- Country:
- Poland
Measures aimed at curbing Polish energy prices will cost over 30 billion zlotys ($6.36 billion), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.
In 2023 Poland will freeze power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year, while a 10% cut in electricity use will be rewarded with a 10% price cut. The government will spend 5-6 billion zlotys to support energy intensive companies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mateusz Morawiecki
- Polish
- Poland
Advertisement