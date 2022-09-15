Curbing Polish power prices will cost over 30 bln zloty, says PM

Measures aimed at curbing Polish energy prices will cost over 30 billion zlotys ($6.36 billion), Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday.

In 2023 Poland will freeze power prices for households using up to 2000 kilowatt-hours a year, while a 10% cut in electricity use will be rewarded with a 10% price cut. The government will spend 5-6 billion zlotys to support energy intensive companies.

