Biden says optimistic his administration can replicate rail deal success in other fields

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-09-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 20:51 IST
President Joe Biden said on Thursday he is optimistic his administration can find the success they had brokering a deal between U.S. railroads and unions in other fields. "I'm optimistic that we can do this in other fields as well," Biden told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration secured a deal to avert a rail shutdown that could have hit food and fuel supplies across the country and beyond after 20 hours of negotiations. https://reut.rs/3S8sEh2

