Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi likely to attend Kullu Dussehra festival, says Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday indicated that there are chances for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Kullu Dussehra fair which will commence on October 15 this year.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 15-09-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 23:30 IST
Prime Minister Modi likely to attend Kullu Dussehra festival, says Himachal CM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday indicated that there are chances for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Kullu Dussehra fair which will commence on October 15 this year. Speaking to ANI about the meeting of the International Kullu Dussehra Festival Committee, Thakur said, "Kullu Dussehra is an international-level fair. It is very historical and a very big gathering of our culture is seen in one way. The meeting which is held at the state level regarding that meeting has been held today."

He said he received a message from Prime Minister's Office that PM Modi is likely to attend the festival. "And I have also received a message in this way from the PMO that maybe this time the Prime Minister may also be present in Kullu's Dussehra," he added.

When asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday, Thakur said, "On the birthday of the Prime Minister, I give my best wishes." He said that many programs have been organised across the country on the occasion.

"In Himachal Pradesh also programs have been organised," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
2
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Meta commences Community Chats testing for Facebook Groups in Messenger

Meta commences Community Chats testing for Facebook Groups in Messenger

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022