Two held for raping minor girl in Hyderabad

Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Hyderabad, said police on Thursday. The accused have been identified as Syed Naimath Ahmed, aged 26 years, and Syed Ravish Ahmed Mehdi, aged 20 years.

The incident came to light when a complaint was received from the minor girl's mother stating that her daughter aged about 14 years, left from the home on September 12 at about 7.45 PM and did not return. She suspected that some unknown person might have kidnapped her daughter. The police officials confirmed that the accused raped the survivor at two hotels.

"Both accused are residents of Shah Colony and took her to Srujana Stay Inn Hotel (0Y0) and Three Castles Deluxe lodges (OW), where both committed rape on her by giving them intoxicating tablets. Based on the victim's statement, the accused persons were apprehended at their residences today. They admitted that they were guilty of the offence during interrogation," said ACP Mir Chowk, G Prasad Rao. After completion of all formalities, the accused were sent to judicial remand.

The survivor, a minor girl has been sent for medical examination. A case has been registered under relevant sections including 376 DA IPC and section.6 r/w 5 of the POCSO Act. Further Investigations are underway. (ANI)

