PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2022 05:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 05:34 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Liz Truss prepares fresh bid to persuade SoftBank to list Arm in London https://on.ft.com/3S9SCRi - John Lewis warns staff over bonus as losses widen - https://on.ft.com/3BHRM8W

- UK brewers hit by soaring price of carbon dioxide https://on.ft.com/3eXrd6s - UK energy security bill paused to prioritise support for businesses https://on.ft.com/3LgWNIL

Overview - British prime minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng are preparing to launch a last-ditch charm offensive to persuade Japan's SoftBank Group Corp to list British tech company Arm in the UK.

- British retailer John Lewis Partnership warned its staff they may not receive a bonus again this year, citing a "uniquely uncertain" economic outlook. - UK brewers are facing ten-fold price rises for the carbon dioxide they use to carbonate and package beers, along with warnings of supply disruption that may threaten brewing ahead of the crucial Christmas season.

- UK business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has put the government's "energy security bill" on hold in order to prioritise legislation to provide emergency support for businesses. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

