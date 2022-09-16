PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 16

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Liz Truss prepares fresh bid to persuade SoftBank to list Arm in London https://on.ft.com/3S9SCRi - John Lewis warns staff over bonus as losses widen - https://on.ft.com/3BHRM8W

- UK brewers hit by soaring price of carbon dioxide https://on.ft.com/3eXrd6s - UK energy security bill paused to prioritise support for businesses https://on.ft.com/3LgWNIL

Overview - British prime minister Liz Truss and finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng are preparing to launch a last-ditch charm offensive to persuade Japan's SoftBank Group Corp to list British tech company Arm in the UK.

- British retailer John Lewis Partnership warned its staff they may not receive a bonus again this year, citing a "uniquely uncertain" economic outlook. - UK brewers are facing ten-fold price rises for the carbon dioxide they use to carbonate and package beers, along with warnings of supply disruption that may threaten brewing ahead of the crucial Christmas season.

- UK business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg has put the government's "energy security bill" on hold in order to prioritise legislation to provide emergency support for businesses. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

