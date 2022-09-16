Left Menu

Kerala man undergoing treatment after falling into pothole dies in Kochi

In a pothole-linked accident, a man died while undergoing treatment at Kochi's Aluva hospital on Thursday.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-09-2022 08:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 08:17 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pothole-linked accident, a man died while undergoing treatment at Kochi's Aluva hospital on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Kunhumuhammed (74) who fell in the pothole on the Aluva-Perumbavoor road in the Ernakulam district on August 20 and was undergoing treatment at Kochi's Aluva hospital. He did not regain consciousness since the accident as he had sustained severe injuries in his head.

Following the incident, locals blocked the Aluva-Perumbavoor road and burnt the effigies of Kerala Public Works Department (PWD) Minister PA Muhammad Riyas and Aluva MLA Anwar Sadath. There are several complaints about the road which was allegedly damaged after one month of renovation. Due to this, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has probed the matter and submitted its report to the Kerala High Court after the Court asked about the road's condition.

Pothole accidents remain a concern in India. The government, in December, informed the Parliament that over 3,500 road accidents occurred in the year 2020 due to potholes. Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that 4,775 and 3,564 accidents occurred in the years 2019 and 2020, respectively, due to potholes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

